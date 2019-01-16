Super Bowl LIII travel could hit security snag during government shutdown

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warned Tuesday that the partial government shutdown could have a major impact on travel to and from the city for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, who are responsible for security checks at airports, have been ordered to work without pay during the shutdown. However, the TSA said workers are calling in sick at more than double the normal rate, resulting in a slower clearance process and longer lines for flyers.

Roughly 110,000 travelers are expected to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 4, the day after the Super Bowl, up from between 60,000 and 80,000 passengers on a normal day of travel. Bottoms acknowledged that the city is in “uncharted territory” due to the shutdown and said travel could be impacted.

"Certainly there are factors that we don't control such as what's happening with our federal government shutdown and with the long TSA lines," Bottoms said at a press conference. "We are continuing to encourage people to get to the airport very early."

The government shutdown entered its 26th day on Tuesday, marking the longest such disruption in U.S. history. President Trump and Democratic lawmakers are in a stalemate over whether to fund a proposed $5 billion wall along the nation’s southern border.

Bottoms said Atlanta is well-prepared to host the Super Bowl from a security standpoint, noting that authorities have been planning for the event for two years.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the America’s busiest airport by travel volume. Officials warned travelers earlier this week that the airport is experiencing “longer than usual wait times during peak travel” and said security clearance could take three hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.