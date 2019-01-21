Super Bowl ticket prices: Here's what Patriots-Rams seats cost

Super Bowl ticket vendors have set a high starting price for a marquee matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, but seats should become far more affordable as the game approaches, according to one secondary market platform.

Continue Reading Below

Tickets to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium had an average listing price of $7,939 as of Monday morning, according to data from TicketIQ. If it holds through Super Bowl Sunday, that price would rank as the most expensive on record for the secondary market. The “get-in” price, or cheapest available ticket, cost $2,862 as of Monday afternoon.

However, while this year’s game features teams from two of the country’s biggest media markets, “Patriots fatigue” among NFL fans and the Rams’ relatively recent arrival in Los Angeles should send ticket prices downward before kickoff, according to TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence.

“We expect the price curve to behave similarly to 2017, when the Pats and [Atlanta] Falcons played in Houston. From a demand perspective, in 2017 Pats Nation was on their third Super Bowl in a decade and the Falcons were (and are) a regional team without a fan base known for travel,” Lawrence said. “For 2019, the Patriots are now in their 5th Super Bowl this decade, while the Rams, despite their on-field success, are still developing a fan base [in Los Angeles]. In 2017, prices dropped 38% after Championship Sunday, with the lowest prices coming the Tuesday game week."

Tickets to last year’s Super Bowl had an average listing price of $7,277 on game day, though they dipped as low as $5,339 in the lead up to the contest. Average listing prices traditionally drop about 6.7 percent in the two weeks between Conference Championship Sunday and Super Bowl Sunday, according to TicketIQ.

Advertisement

The Patriots and Rams each advanced to the Super Bowl with overtime victories in their conference championship games. The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 on a field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein, while the Patriots outlasted the Chiefs, 37-31, with a thrilling drive led by quarterback Tom Brady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.