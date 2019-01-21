Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could sign $200M contract in 2020: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have fallen just short of a Super Bowl berth, but the budding superstar is headed toward a record consolation prize, according to a report Sunday.

Mahomes, 23, could sign the first $200 million contract in NFL history when he becomes eligible for an extension after the 2019 season, ESPN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Chiefs are widely expected to pursue a contract extension for Mahomes when that window opens, even though the quarterback’s rookie deal potentially runs through the 2021 season if the Chiefs exercise a fifth-year option.

If Mahomes signs a record-setting deal as expected, he will shatter the current record established by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who signed a deal before the 2018 season that pays him an average annual salary of $33.5 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that deal would be contingent on parameters established by the NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement, which expires after the 2021 season, as well as Mahomes’ play on the field.

Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns during the 2018 season. He led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an appearance in last Sunday’s AFC Championship game, where Kansas City fell to the New England Patriots in overtime.

He played this season on the second year of a four-year, $16.4 million rookie contract.