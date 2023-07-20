Stuart Varney: Biden to tout ‘Bidenomics’ when the country is learning about his family’s 'corrupt' dealings

During his "My Take" Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's trip to Philadelphia, arguing that as the president touts his Bidenomics agenda, the rest of the country is learning more about his family's "corrupt financial dealings."

STUART VARNEY:The president will arrive in Philadelphia later this morning.

He will deliver a speech, claiming success for Bidenomics.

He will speak at length about job creation, low unemployment, and receding inflation.

Fair enough. He's running for re-election. Of course, he's going to play up anything positive.

But when he's in Philadelphia he will not see the problems that, arguably, could be laid at Biden's door.

Crime. Out of control. Defund the police didn't help, did it?

Drugs, especially fentanyl, have wrecked the city. We've reported on street people there with rotting flesh. Biden's open border didn't help the drug crisis, did it?

Migrants: another busload arrived yesterday from Texas. Again, the open border isn't helping Philadelphia.

And just as the president arrives, the whole country is learning more about the Biden family's corrupt financial dealings. Those IRS whistleblowers exposed $17 million worth of payments for no apparent work.

I can't imagine that goes down well with the shipyard workers the president meets today.

Biden should take his motorcade, drive through the city, and go see the drugs, the homeless, the stores where everything is locked up, the empty office buildings because workers are scared to come into the city.

It’s a Democrat city, and our Democrat president should go see what’s really happening in the City of Brotherly Love!