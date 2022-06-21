Stuart Varney: White House is desperate to avoid any more stumbling

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "rough weekend" for the President and Americans as prices continue to rise, arguing "there's probably a recession on the way."

STUART VARNEY: The president had a difficult weekend, and so did the country.

He fell off his bike: that was a reminder of the frailty of our president.

Then, one of his handlers pulled him away from reporters before he said something he wasn't supposed to say.

The White House is now in full protection mode: they are desperate to avoid any more stumbling.

He has a very light schedule this week, resting up before he travels overseas.

This morning, the Wall Street Journal sums it up: "Breaking the Biden age taboo... Democrats and the media suddenly discover the president is old." Disarray at the top... Not good.

HAS BIDEN'S ECONOMY, INFLATION CHANGED LIVES? AMERICANS WEIGH IN

And then there was this: a terrible weekend for travel. Thousands of flights canceled. Thousands more delayed. What a mess.

The Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had his flight canceled: he had to drive from D.C. to New York!

He joined the rest of us, paying $100 to fill up the tank. And seeing empty shelves at the supermarket.

AIRLINE CEOS, BUTTIGIEG TO MEET AS FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS PERSIST

We're not used to this. A sense of malaise prevails. Leadership doesn't lead. Systems break down. Inflation takes off. There's probably a recession on the way.

It really is reminiscent of the late 70s.

President Carter did not use the word "malaise" in his famous speech. He actually spoke about a crisis of confidence. That was over 40 years ago.

Isn't that what we have now?