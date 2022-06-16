Has Biden's economy, inflation changed lives? Americans weigh in

Grocery store shoppers in New York and Virginia shared how the economy and surging inflation under President Biden has affected their lives.

"Biden has definitely changed my life for the worse," Brad, of Virginia, said. "It seems to me it’s a much more ideological administration than I think anyone ever bargained for, and that’s led to the problems were seeing now."

President Biden said during a speech before the AFLI-CIO that he didn't "want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending" and that his administration is "changing people’s lives."

"I think the government is definitely spending too much, and that’s contributing a lot to the inflation that we’re seeing right now," Brad said.

But another shopper said Biden shouldn't be blamed for the state of the U.S. economy.

"I don’t think he’s the main cause of things going up," Jerry, of Staten Island, said.

"I’m between two parties," he added. "I hate to see one party put the blame on somebody whose in power."

Critics have argued that the Biden administration's spending – such as on the last round of COVID-19 stimulus checks – has fueled price surges. The government's pandemic spending caused inflation to rise 3% by the end of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Inflation increased by 8.6% in May – a 40-year high, according to the Department of Labor.

"I’m spending more everywhere—groceries especially," Elizabeth, of Virginia, said. "As far as spending is concerned, it’s changed for the worse but generally speaking, there hasn’t been a lot of change."

Larry, of Staten Island, told Fox News he started a second job to cover extra expenses.

"That’s the way you got to be today," Larry said. "You got to have more than one job to survive."

"It is changing everybody’s life, especially people from the poorer suburbs," he continued. "They are not making money to keep up with their expenses."

Larry also said his pregnant daughter couldn't get baby formula.

The U.S. has faced a baby formula shortage after a manufacturer closed a production plant in February, exasperating pandemic-related supply chain issues.

Mark, of Staten Island, said Biden's policies caused high inflation.

"He’s telling everyone it’s Putin’s fault," Mark told Fox News. "It’s his fault."

Barbara, of Staten Island, said: "I’m just very angry over the gas prices. I’m very angry with this president. I feel like he’s killing this economy."

But some shoppers said big spending was necessary.

Jerry said Biden has made "a lot of mistakes," but cited the war in Ukraine as cause for high prices.

"People should cut back," Jerry told Fox News.

Akbar, of Virginia, said: "I think people are quick to forget the situation during COVID-19 and the lockdowns, you know, money had to be spent."

Akbar acknowledged the impact of high inflation, but would support Biden spending more to address student loan debt.

"It will change my life if he starts canceling student loans," Akbar said.

