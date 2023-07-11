Stuart Varney: Walt Disney must be turning over in his grave

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed what's behind the decline in Disney's theme park attendance, arguing woke politics turned the Magic Kingdom from a place of enjoyment into a "wildly expensive" attraction where people have to watch what they say.

STUART VARNEY: Everyone is trying to explain why attendance at Disney's theme parks dropped so sharply this year.

Over the July 4th holiday period in particular.

The Wall Street Journal says, "Disney World hasn't felt this empty in years."

When my children were young, we often drove down I-95 to Disney's Orlando Park.

Yes, it was expensive, but Disney had the magic touch.

They had convinced America that the product was worth it. Disney was the place to be.

I'm not so sure about that now.

First off, how on earth do people afford these prices?

A one-day pass for the Magic Kingdom cost between $124 to $189. Epcot is $114 to $179. The Animal Kingdom, $109 to $159.

It's hard to navigate through this complex price structure, but remember, on top of the ticket price, you pay tax and food and souvenirs and anything else the family just has to have.

One day, a family of four, probably around $800 and that doesn't include a hotel.

Then there's politics. A year ago Disney changed its greeting at the firework display.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" is out. "Good evening, dreamers of all ages." Disney went woke.

It even tried to affect Florida's politics, positioning the whole company against Governor DeSantis and his non-woke education policy.

Walt Disney must be turning over in his grave.

He spent a lifetime creating an environment where people went to enjoy themselves and be happy.

Now it's wildly expensive and patrons must always be aware of the correct words to use.

No thanks.

