Disney chief diversity officer departs after years of progressive controversies dog company

Disney's head of diversity is walking away from the media juggernaut.

Walt Disney Company Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton will be leaving her position, according to Reuters.

Newton has been with the company since 2017 and has led Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion programs for six years.

Disney's diversity initiatives, under Newton's leadership, have proved divisive as the company has sought to position itself as a progressive and inclusive company.

Last year, Disney axed gendered language such as "boys and girls" in their park greetings to promote gender inclusivity.

"We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests," she said. "And we don't want to just assume because someone might be in, our interpretation, may be presenting as female that they may not want to be 'princess.'"

The company began a public feud with the Republican Party after Disney CEO Bob Chapek took a stand against a Florida bill that prohibits teachers from providing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the company said in a statement . "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

At the same time, outrage has grown against Disney's increasingly progressive bend in its content production — a leaked video showed a Disney official explaining that the company is committed to pushing "queer stories" and putting in place procedures to ensure that the company is creating enough "gender-nonconforming characters."

Disney Corporate President Karey Burke said in another video that she would like to see at least 50% of Disney’s characters in the future identify as LGBT or a racial minority.

Newton is reportedly leaving Disney to sit on the board of another corporation and focus on her own creative company.

