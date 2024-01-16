Stuart Varney: Trump's landslide Iowa win is more bad news for 'aging' Biden

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Trump's dominant victory at the Iowa caucuses, arguing his win is evidence that voters are not buying Democrats' attacks on the former president.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats have thrown everything at Trump. It has failed.

Last night, Trump won a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses.

National polls show Trump beating Biden in a head-to-head match-up.

Last year, the Democrats cobbled together a series of court cases designed to portray the former president as a criminal.

Court appearances were scheduled to interfere with the election.

They stretched and bent the law with political prosecutions.

Voters can see what's happening, Trump's popularity actually increased.

The Biden team thought Bidenomics would rally the faithful.

But poll after poll showed the public isn't buying it.

A former aide, Symone Sanders, now says the American people don't get Bidenomics, so "give it up."

Well, they gave it up and turned to demonization, calling Trump a dictator.

It's such an obvious ploy. When your record doesn't measure up, attack your opponent.

Let's not forget the media, always eager to show their hatred of Trump.

Last night, CNN cut off Trump's victory speech. They wouldn't show it.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow was beside herself.

Meanwhile, the aging president hardly appears in public.

He doesn't do press conferences and he avoids questions.

He can't match Trump's vigor, and he can't match Trump's successes with the economy, the border, and America's standing in the world.

The Democrats need a replacement. Trump is on a roll. Biden is not.

