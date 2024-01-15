Stuart Varney: Iowa caucuses are what democracy is built on

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the kick-off of the Iowa caucuses - the first time in 2024 that Americans will vote to help determine the Republican presidential nominee.

STUART VARNEY: The Iowa caucuses are really different, they are unique.

At seven p.m. local time tonight, voters must go in person to the caucus meeting place.

It could be a church, a school, or even a living room.

They'll walk in, say the pledge of allegiance, and then someone will speak for each campaign.

At eight p.m. they will write down their choice on a ballot. That’s a secret.

A volunteer tallies the vote and sends in the results to the state Republican Party.

No voting machines. No government election officials.

Caucus-goers can't leave until the meeting is over. That’s different.

Critics argue that Iowa is just not representative of the country. It is overwhelmingly white and rural.

But it is also hands-on democracy. Voters have to make an effort to participate.

Especially this year in the extreme cold. Wind chill minus 30. There's no mailing it in at the Iowa caucuses.

So who's going to win? Donald Trump leads all the polls by a wide margin.

His supporters are said to be the most solid and likely to turn out in the cold.

The battle will be for second place, which at the moment is likely to go to Nikki Haley.

Although her support is said to be less firm than Trump's.

If Haley is second, DeSantis is in trouble and faces elimination if he can't rebound dramatically in New Hampshire next week.

For those who love and follow politics, Iowa starts the great election adventure. This is where it begins.

Over 100,000 people trudging through the snow to make their views known.

That's what a democracy is built on.

