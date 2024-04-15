Stuart Varney: Trump's hush money trial is a 'show' put on by Democrats

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Donald Trump's trial for alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, arguing the case is another "spectacle" that makes New York City look worse than it already is.

STUART VARNEY: Visitors to New York City these days have to wade through dirty streets, wandering lunatics high on heaven knows what, migrant children hustling candy and random acts of violence.

This city is not doing well, and the problems are largely self-inflicted.

Today, another spectacle that makes this city look even worse.

Donald Trump is going on trial.

It's a show trial, cobbled together by Trump haters eager to put him in prison in the middle of a presidential election.

They want to slime him, and they want to tie him down in court, so he can't campaign.

In 2016, right before the presidential election, Trump had his fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, pay a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet.

It was hush money disguised as payment for legal services.

D.A. Alvin Bragg, said that was, "falsifying business records," and slaps Trump with 34 criminal charges.

He had to bend and twist the law to move it from misdemeanor to criminal.

He had to ignore the statute of limitations.

He really wanted to get Donald Trump. He wanted to interfere with the election.

This does not enhance this city's reputation.

It is foreign dictatorships that put former presidents on trial on, forgive the expression, "trumped-up charges."

I blame the Democrats. They run this city. They run the state, and they've run it into the ground.

For the next two or three weeks, lawyers will try to select a jury of fair-minded people.

Good luck with that.

