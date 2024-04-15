Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Trump's hush money trial is a 'show' put on by Democrats

Trump-hating Democrats want the 45th president in prison in the middle of an election, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. Stuart Varney argues Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg brought charges against Trump to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. video

Stuart Varney: Trumps hush money trial is a show put on by Democrats

Varney & Co. Stuart Varney argues Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg brought charges against Trump to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Donald Trump's trial for alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, arguing the case is another "spectacle" that makes New York City look worse than it already is.

STUART VARNEY: Visitors to New York City these days have to wade through dirty streets, wandering lunatics high on heaven knows what, migrant children hustling candy and random acts of violence. 

This city is not doing well, and the problems are largely self-inflicted. 

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS WARNS TRUMP'S NY CASE WILL ‘WREAK FINANCIAL HAVOC’ ON THE CITY 

Today, another spectacle that makes this city look even worse.

Donald Trump NYC Court

45th President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while exiting New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Jan. 11, 2024.  (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is going on trial. 

It's a show trial, cobbled together by Trump haters eager to put him in prison in the middle of a presidential election. 

They want to slime him, and they want to tie him down in court, so he can't campaign.

TRUMP'S HUSH MONEY PAYMENT GETS UNDERWAY AS JURY SELECTION BEGINS

In 2016, right before the presidential election, Trump had his fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, pay a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet. 

It was hush money disguised as payment for legal services. 

D.A. Alvin Bragg, said that was, "falsifying business records," and slaps Trump with 34 criminal charges. 

close
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the timing of Trump's indictment by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg on Varney & Co. video

Bragg's political stunt impacts entire judicial system: Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the timing of Trump's indictment by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg on Varney & Co.

He had to bend and twist the law to move it from misdemeanor to criminal. 

He had to ignore the statute of limitations. 

He really wanted to get Donald Trump. He wanted to interfere with the election.

TRUMP IS ATTEMPTING TO PULL OFF A ‘NEW YORK POLITICAL REVOLUTION’: VARNEY

This does not enhance this city's reputation. 

It is foreign dictatorships that put former presidents on trial on, forgive the expression, "trumped-up charges." 

I blame the Democrats. They run this city. They run the state, and they've run it into the ground. 

close
Fox News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest on the timeline of a possible indictment against former President Donald Trump on Kennedy. video

New York grand jury expected to hear testimony from one more witness in Trump hush-money case

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest on the timeline of a possible indictment against former President Donald Trump on Kennedy.

For the next two or three weeks, lawyers will try to select a jury of fair-minded people. 

Good luck with that.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE