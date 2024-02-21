Varney: Trump is attempting to pull off a 'New York political revolution'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Trump teasing possible rallies in "deep blue" New York City at Madison Square Garden and in the Bronx, arguing the former president senses a "political shift" after Biden's favorability dropped in the Empire State.

STUART VARNEY: Donald Trump is considering holding rallies in New York, possibly in the city.

To anyone who knows the Empire State's politics, that sounds strange.

TRUMP ASSETS COULD BE ON CHOPPING BLOCK TO PAY MASSIVE $355 MILLION CIVIL FRAUD RULING

This is deep blue territory.

Trump haters run the show here, but Trump senses a political shift.

The latest Sienna poll finds Biden leads Trump by just 12 points in a state as blue as this one.

12 points is not exactly a commanding lead, especially when Biden beat Trump by 23 points in 2020.

LOOMING LEGAL PENALTIES RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP'S FINANCES

The same poll found that Biden's favorability rating dropped below 50% for the first time.

This polling trend is not Joe Biden's friend.

What's behind it? Several things. First, the impact of the migrants. They are costing this city billions.

Services have been cut and every night local news features brawls involving migrants.

The latest shows a fight at a migrant shelter.

Trump also wins when a New York court finds him guilty of fraud, imposes a $355 million fine, and threatens to seize his assets if he doesn't pay up.

TRUMP INTRODUCES ‘NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOPS’ DAY AFTER $355M COURT RULING

Nobody lost money, there were no victims. The ruling is blatantly unfair.

It's the politicization of NY courts. There is such a thing as the sympathy vote, even in New York.

Trump thinks he could win here, and he knows that if New York State goes for him, it's all over.

He's taking his fight to the belly of the beast.

He's talking about holding a rally in the Bronx or Madison Square Garden. What does he have to lose?

When Biden came to New York two weeks ago, he flew in, scooped up some campaign cash, and promptly left town.

TRUMP TEASES POSSIBLE RALLY AT NYC VENUES, PREDICTS MIGRANT CRISIS COULD SWAY DEM VOTERS

Never saw migrants or crime. He just screwed up the traffic.

If you watched Trump's town hall with Laura Ingraham last night, you would have seen a vigorous candidate, answering all the questions.

The opposite of Joe Biden. I hope Trump comes here.

The contrast with the president can only help his chances of pulling off a New York political revolution.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE