Stuart Varney: Trump's Georgia indictment sets up an 'extraordinary situation'

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Trump's Georgia indictment which comes right in the middle of his campaign, arguing the leading Republican candidate deserves a fair trial, but it will be difficult for him to campaign effectively if he's sitting in a courtroom.

STUART VARNEY: On February 3rd, 2021 a tape emerged of Donald Trump demanding Georgia's Secretary of State "find 11,780 votes."

That was the precise number needed to change the state's election results to a win for Trump.

That phone call is a prime piece of evidence in the latest Trump indictment.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County Georgia prosecutor, has spent the last two and a half years building a wide-ranging case.

She accuses the former president and 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani, of running a racket designed to change the election results in Georgia.

This sets up an extraordinary situation.

It's a clash between the political calendar of the campaign and the court calendar.

Is it fair to pile up court dates so the leading GOP candidate can't effectively campaign?

Trump trials are scheduled for January, March, and May next year.

The Georgia case has not been formally scheduled. The prosecutor wants it early next year.

Throughout this time the presidential campaigns will be in full swing.

If he's sitting in court for weeks at a time, how can Trump campaign effectively?

He should get fair trials and we should get fair elections.

The Georgia case is a state case which means if convicted no president or governor can pardon Trump.

It means the trial will be televised and that guarantees a circus.

The country surely doesn't want this, but this is what the country is going to get. It's just not right.

