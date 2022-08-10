Stuart Varney: If Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid was designed to intimidate, it failed

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the impact of the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on the Republican primaries, arguing if the "raid was designed to intimidate, it failed" during his "My Take," Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: If the Mar-a-Lago raid was designed to intimidate, it failed.

Just hours later, as the news spread, Trump supporters turned out in large numbers to support Trump-endorsed candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primaries.

Three races tell the story.

TRUMP-BACKED TIM MICHELS PROJECTED WINNER IN BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN'S GOP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

In Wisconsin, Trump-backed Tim Michels beat Mike Pence-backed Jessica Kleefisch by five points.

In Connecticut, Trump supported Leora Levy who won a big 10-point victory. The votes that put her so far ahead came from Connecticut’s small towns!

Increasingly, that’s Trump country. She beat Themis Klarides, who was the Republican establishment candidate.

In Washington State, Trump-endorsed Joe Kent, who beat six-term representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, who had voted to impeach Trump.

It’s surely no coincidence that on the day of an unprecedented and widely condemned raid on Trump's house, the candidates he endorsed won their races.

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

Even Andrew Yang, who has no love for the former president, tweeted that the raid made it easier for Trump to claim he was the target of "unjust persecution."

And that’s the point, isn't it? The left has indeed weaponized the state, using it to persecute their political opponents.

If that raid doesn't turn up damning and conclusive evidence of criminal wrongdoing, there should be hell to pay.