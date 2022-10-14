Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Trump hatred won't bring Biden's failing presidency back to life

Democrats think January 6 gives them a 'political advantage' ahead of midterm elections, Varney says

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Democrats are using the January 6th hearings to keep Trump 'front and center' ahead of the midterm elections.

During his latest "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Democrats are using the January 6th hearings to keep the spotlight on Donald Trump and to distract from Biden's "failing" presidency.

STUART VARNEY: The events of January 6, 2021 are way in the past, but the Democrats want to keep them front and center right now. 

They think it gives them political advantage for the elections three weeks away. January 6th was a disgrace and an investigation was justified. 

But the investigation that's still going on is just not right. For a start, the investigating panel is made up of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans. That simply isn't fair, is it?

LARRY KUDLOW: BIDEN'S FAILING PRESIDENCY HAS FAILED IN LESS THAN A YEAR

Over the summer, more than a year after the event, prime-time TV hearings were held. Another one took place yesterday. 

They wanted a repeat of the Watergate hearings that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon. But the hearings fell flat. The ratings, never that high, faded. 

Mr. Trump reportedly says he would appear to answer a subpoena. That would give the ratings a boost, but it might not go the way the Democrats would like.

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the January 6th hearings, midterms and Biden's "failed" presidency during his "My Take" on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Fox News)

The January 6th hearings were a demonstration of Trump hatred. 

The Democrats kept it going because it became their most important political asset. 

Having failed on the economy, inflation, energy, crime, the border, and education, all they had to fall back on was Trump. 

STUART VARNEY: BIDEN'S ENERGY FAILURE HAS ‘REALLY BAD CONSEQUENCES’

They tried to make abortion the key issue, but that hasn't quite worked. So they are left with hating Trump.

I don't think it's going to work. The Biden presidency is failing. Trump hatred won't bring it back to life.

