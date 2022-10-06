Stuart Varney: Biden's energy failure has 'really bad consequences'

During his "My Take" Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the effects of Biden's energy failures, arguing the president would rather strike oil deals with foreign dictators than let Americans drill.

STUART VARNEY: It’s embarrassing. The President of the United States begs the Saudis to pump more oil. They refuse and pump a lot less.

Then his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, threatens OPEC! He'll get Congress to reduce their power. That is a toothless threat. Embarrassing.

It gets worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that Biden is doing a deal with the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

We'll get their dirty high-carbon oil, Maduro's wife has already got her two drug-dealing nephews back, and el president, Maduro promises to hold fair and free elections in 2024! If that’s not embarrassing, what is?

Biden's energy failure has really bad consequences. Oil prices are going up. Great news for Russia: it will help finance its war in Ukraine.

Bad news for Europe, facing its worst-ever energy crisis. Terrible news for American consumers: gas prices are going straight up again.

The national average is already $3.86, say hello to $4 soon. Its already $5 on the West Coast, $6.42 in California.

That’s inflation. And you can lay it firmly on Biden. He got the ball rolling. On day one he ended America’s energy independence. He did the bidding of the greens.

He signaled to OPEC and Russia that America would no longer dominate energy production.

He signaled to oil companies that they were evil: he'd put 'em out of business.

And look where we are now. 33 days to the elections. The Democrats are stuck with a president who would rather do deals with foreign dictators than let Americans drill for the oil and gas that lies beneath our feet.

That’s embarrassing.