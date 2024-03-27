Stuart Varney: Trump hatred can be very expensive

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to NBC News cutting ties with former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel just four days after she was hired as a political analyst because executives caved to the network's "stars" who objected to her association with Trump.

STUART VARNEY: Ronna McDaniel lasted just four days at NBC.

Welcomed on Friday, gone by Tuesday. They didn't tell her face to face.

NBC NEWS PLANS TO DUMP RONNA MCDANIEL AFTER STAFF REVOLT TO HER HIRING: REPORT

She learned she had been let go from media reports.

She was fired after a revolt by NBC News stars who objected to her association with Donald Trump.

At NBC, her voice, her one voice, is considered a threat to democracy.

That's their line. Trump is a threat to democracy, so his position on any issue cannot be allowed on the air.

NBC NEWS DEBACLE: RONNA MCDANIEL HIRING INFURIATES MSNBC INSIDERS, PROMPTS ON-AIR REBUKES

He can only be treated with contempt.

It reminds me of college campuses where students dictate which opinions are allowed.

At NBC, the so-called "journalists" dictate to management.

The chair of NBC Universal hired McDaniel to "provide our audience with a widely diverse set of viewpoints."

Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and virtually all the on-air talent had none of that if diversity included someone associated with Trump.

Perhaps they should look more closely at their own coverage of the Trump years.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD EXPLODES ON NETWORK BOSSES FOR HIRING RONNA MCDANIEL AS ANALYST, CALLS FOR APOLOGY

Remember the Russia hoax? They pushed it hard.

They were horrified by Trump's border wall, but have no problem with migrants attacking border guards now.

NBC's dilemma may spread.

If the management at other media outlets wants to hire pro-Trump people, will their employees let them?

At the New York Times, the opinion editor was forced out after other Times staffers objected to an opinion piece he had published.

Meanwhile, Ronna McDaniel is said to be lawyering up, and why not?

RONNA MCDANIEL CLASHES WITH NBC NEWS HOST IN HEATED INTERVIEW

She could surely win a breach of contract suit and, since she was ripped morning and night on NBC, she can sue for emotional distress too.

Trump hatred can be very expensive.

