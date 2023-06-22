Stuart Varney: Adam Schiff is proof Trump hatred is distorting our politics, media

During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney cited Rep. Adam Schiff as a shining example of how Trump hatred is still running wild, arguing that after being censured for his role in the Russia hoax, the California Democrat will run again for office, and likely win.

STUART VARNEY: He really hated Trump.

Congressman Adam Schiff was a key driver of the Russia hoax. He led the first impeachment prosecution.

He was on the January 6 investigating committee. He was on the intelligence committee and claimed Trump was a Russian agent.

GOP WILL MOVE AGAIN TO CONDEMN ADAM SCHIFF' ‘FALSE ACCUSATIONS’

He was censured by the House, on the grounds that he "purposely deceived his committee, Congress, and the American people."

After the vote, he had to face Speaker McCarthy to take his censure.

He was surrounded by Democrats shouting "shame," not against him, but against the censure vote. Apparently, it's ok to try to wreck a presidency with lies if you hate Trump enough.

CENSURED MEDIA DARLING ADAM SCHIFF USED LIBERAL TV PLATFORMS TO PEDDLE 'COLLUSION' CLAIMS FOR YEARS

Nancy Pelosi was right next to her fellow Californian, she's from the Bay Area. Schiff represents Santa Barbera.

Eric Swalwell, he's from California too. He's the man with the Chinese spy lover. He was shouting "disgrace."

What is it about California? It seems to be the epicenter of Trump hatred.

Schiff wants to be a senator. He wants Sen. Feinstein's seat. If that doesn't open up, he'll run again for Congress.

JOHN DURHAM SHUTS DOWN ADAM SCHIFF IN TRUMP-RUSSIA HEARING: ‘NOT ILLEGAL’

He's already been there 20 years, representing the super-rich coastal elites.

I have no doubt that if he ran for any office in California, he would win.

That is the extent of Trump hatred. It's still there, distorting our politics and our media.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE