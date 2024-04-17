Varney: Trump flipped the script on Biden with his 'bodega strategy'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that Trump's New York City trial is having the reverse effect Democrats hoped for after the 45th president made a campaign stop in Harlem and was greeted by a crowd that "loved him."

STUART VARNEY: Donald Trump is confined to a New York City courtroom for the weeks, and maybe months, of his trial.

That’s what the Biden team wants.

Stop him from campaigning. What we saw in New York yesterday suggests that strategy has backfired.

Tuesday, after court, Trump went to Harlem. Talk about grabbing political advantage.

Trump went to the bodega, where, two years ago, a clerk, Jose Alba, stabbed and killed an ex-convict who was attacking him.

Alba was charged with murder. It took three weeks for the radical D.A. Alvin Bragg to drop the charge.

Alba had to leave the country. New Yorkers were outraged at the crime and injustice.

That's the backdrop to Trump's bodega visit.

He was greeted by a large and diverse crowd that loved him.

One woman held up a sign calling him "my tiger" in Spanish. There were chants of "USA, USA."

Trump used the occasion to expand his campaign. He wants to win America's cities.

If Harlem's reaction to him is anything to go by, he's got a shot.

Biden can't do anything like this. He can't play a crowd. He can't engage.

He rarely answers questions. His campaigning is heavily restricted.

What a contrast. Biden's basement strategy and Trump's bodega strategy.

Trump campaigns the moment he gets out of the courtroom.

Biden campaigns where and when his handlers let him. Just think of it this way.

Do you think Biden could go to Harlem and be greeted by cheering crowds chanting USA?

No. It would be "genocide Joe" and "death to America."

