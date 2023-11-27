Stuart Varney: Trump still commands attention as Biden declines

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compared Trump's appearance at the Clemson-South Carolina football game to Biden's "vacant" fentanyl speech, arguing the loud ovation the former president received is evidence he can still command attention, something Biden cannot do.

STUART VARNEY: I've been away for a week, but I kept a close eye on the news.

What I saw was the continuing decline of our president.

I watched him try to deliver an inspiring message about the fight against fentanyl, but it wasn't inspiring.

His voice was weak. He had trouble keeping his train of thought, even though everything was on his teleprompter.

He didn't seem to be fully aware of where he was or what he was doing. He seemed vacant.

The people I was with groaned, and turned away. They're Americans, they didn't want to see the president in obvious decline.

I asked them, "Can Joe Biden get out there and campaign? Can he be president for another 5 years?"

The answer was a universal "no."

Then I watched Donald Trump at a football game in South Carolina.

It was the Palmetto Bowl. It was played on his rival Nikki Haley's home turf.

He watched from a private box and then marched onto the field at half-time. Big reaction.

A few boos. Lots of college kids were in the audience.

But they were drowned out by the rest of the crowd, which was clearly pro-Trump.

He walked with vigor. He knew where he was going, and he knew what he was doing.

The people watching with me did not look away.

They were intrigued that this candidate, in and out of court, could still stride onto the field and command everyone's attention.

Trump can do that. President Biden cannot.

