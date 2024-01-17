Stuart Varney: Trump is barnstorming while Biden is ‘hiding’

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compared Trump's energy level and mental sharpness on the campaign trail to Biden, who has not held a public event at the White House this year.

STUART VARNEY: On Monday night Donald Trump was in Iowa.

He made a speech after his landslide win in the caucuses.

He jumped on his plane and flew to New York City for a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

After that, he got back on the plane and flew to New Hampshire for a big rally.

Then he flew back to New York for a court appearance this morning.

This afternoon he'll be back in New Hampshire for another rally.

Talk about energy. His vigor makes many a young man jealous.

He's rallying his supporters with a high-energy performance and a less confrontational style.

No wonder Senator Cruz has just offered his enthusiastic endorsement. He says the race is over.

The contrast with his likely opponent, President Biden, is striking.

On the rare occasions when Biden appears, he is in attack mode.

He calls Trump a dictator. Trump says he wants to bring everyone together.

But it's the energy level and the mental sharpness that makes the most obvious contrast.

I think something is going on. Biden is hiding or is being hidden. He has virtually disappeared.

He has not had a public event at the White House this year. That is highly unusual.

He called a "lid" at 10 a.m. yesterday!

When he does appear, it's a disaster, he has to be led off the stage.

He doesn't look like he knows where he is. We really don't know who is running the show.

This can't go on. The President of the United States can't hide, especially during a presidential election.

Especially when his opponent looks vigorous and sharp.

No one I know believes Joe Biden can be president for another five years.

