Stuart Varney: Republicans have bench strength, Democrats do not

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compared the "bench" strength of the Democratic Party to the Republican lineup ahead of the 2024 election, arguing the GOP field is stacked with experienced candidates eager to change the countries' direction, while Democrats are running out a "tired" message.

STUART VARNEY: Does the Democrat Party have bench strength?

Do they have quality candidates, ready and eager to take the Oval Office? My answer is a definite no.

Start at the top. President Biden. Seven out of 10 do not want him to run for a second term.

His age is his big problem and Hunter doesn't help.

Kamala Harris has the lowest favorability score of any vice president in generations.

What about potential challengers?

"The Hill" newspaper detailed the three Democrats, not Biden or Harris, Republicans fear most in 2024.

Gavin Newsom, Michele Obama, and RFK Jr. – I don't see much bench strength there.

Do Republicans fear California's governor?

Perhaps there's some advantage in Newsom's good looks but trying to make the country perform as badly as California is performing is surely an uphill struggle.

If Michelle Obama were to run, she would hark back to her husband's presidency.

Not an automatic win, and she would have to answer for some of Joe Biden's failures.

RFK Jr.? Ok, he can bench press 400 pounds and do push-ups on demand, but he's an extremist on childhood vaccines and the war in Ukraine, and he's very, very green.

Now if, for some reason, the president steps aside, the Democrats will have to fill the gap. They don't have a lot of choice.

Contrast that with the Republican lineup.

A former president, current governors, former governors, business people, and diplomats.

It's already a big bench, and it's likely to get bigger.

For those of us who love politics, prime time has arrived. What strikes me at this point, is the tiredness of the Democrats.

They have exhausted identity politics, and the vigor of Republicans, eager to change the country's direction.

The Republicans have bench strength. The Democrats do not.

