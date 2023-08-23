Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Republican debate stage represents a 'changing of the guard'

Stuart Varney: Republican debate stage represents a changing of the guard

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney previewed the first GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arguing tonight's stage represents a generational change in American politics, a transition from an aging and tired president to a new era of young and vibrant leaders.

STUART VARNEY: Tonight you are going to see a vivid contrast. On the debate stage, 8 Republicans, all trying to break through.

In California, a vacationing president holed up and silent in a Lake Tahoe mansion.

FIRST GOP DEBATE LIKELY TO DISSECT ‘BIDENOMICS’ AS CANDIDATES ASK: ARE YOU BETTER OFF?

Let me backtrack for a moment. 

GOP primary debate on Fox News

Republican presidential candidates will stand in this order at the GOP debate Wednesday night.

President Biden has just returned from a disastrous trip to see the devastation on Maui. 

His age and infirmity were on full display. He just didn't look like a man who could be president for the next 6 years.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Mokuula as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Newsroom)

Put that image of a tired president up against the vibrant candidates on the debate stage.

Ron DeSantis is 44. He has young children. He's holding down the job of governor of Florida.

Vivek Ramaswamy makes a point of his youth and vigor, posting a video of his very energetic workout with his wife. 

DESANTIS, RAMASWAMY TAKE CENTER STAGE AT FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

You may not like them, but he's not short of new ideas.

Tim Scott is in his 50s and shows no sign of slowing down. His smile lights up the room.

Nikki Haley is 51. She works 6 days a week, crisscrossing the country. No sign of fatigue.

close
Breaking down Ramaswamy's surge in polls ahead of first GOP primary debate

Tonight when you scan the stage you'll see relative youngsters trying to break into the top level of politics.

I can't help but think the debate stage represents a changing of the guard.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES DESCEND ON MILWAUKEE FOR FIRST 2024 DEBATE ON FOX NEWS

The country is surely ready for a new political generation. 

The contrast with an aging president will be obvious.

