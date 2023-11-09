Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Republican candidates race for second place behind Trump

GOP presidential hopefuls attacked each other instead of taking on Trump, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Trump gets more support than all Republican candidates combined.

Stuart Varney: Republican candidates race for second place behind Trump

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Trump gets more support than all Republican candidates combined.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Republicans' "tepid" third presidential debate, arguing that, instead of offering clarity on issues like abortion or taking on Trump, the candidates looked like weak and ineffective "RINOS."

STUART VARNEY: Last night's debate will be remembered for Nikki Haley calling Vivek Ramaswamy "scum" and Ramaswamy calling Haley, "Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels."

It could have been so much more.

A SOBER, SUBSTANTIVE DEBATE AS HALEY, DESANTIS FEND OFF ATTACKS

The candidates could have offered some clarity on abortion. 

Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivers remarks during the Republican Primary Debate. (ustin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In this week's elections, Democrats seized on that issue and won big. 

Republicans for 50 years have opposed abortion, but now that it's no longer a "right," they don't know what to do.

A 6-week ban? A 15-week ban? A total ban?

PRO-LIFE GROUP ADDRESSES WHAT WENT WRONG IN OHIO ABORTION VOTE, HOW TO RESPOND IN 2024

DeSantis talked about the need for a "culture of life."

Haley said it's crucial to be "honest" with the public. Still no clarity.

The candidates could have taken on Trump, but the discussion was tepid, it was lukewarm. 

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses Trumps progress in the 2024 election polls, failed red waves and House Speaker Mike Johnsons handling of government spending. video

Trump has absolutely nothing to gain by going to debates: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses Trumps progress in the 2024 election polls, failed red waves and House Speaker Mike Johnsons handling of government spending.

Besides Chris Christie, who bases his campaign on opposing Trump, the other candidates walked away from sharp-edged attacks, except on each other.

Trump wasn't there. He was a few miles down the road holding his own rally. 

TRUMP FIRES BACK AFTER GOP CANDIDATES TAKE TURNS BASHING HIM IN REPUBLICAN DEBATE

He said the Republican establishment should stop wasting time and resources, pushing weak and ineffective "RINOS."

The Gazette Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy discusses the importance of the Iowa caucuses after Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Ron DeSantis on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. video

Trumps late lead in the election cycle is tough to overcome: Erin Murphy

The Gazette Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy discusses the importance of the Iowa caucuses after Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Ron DeSantis on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

The point is that Trump gets more support than all five candidates combined. 

After last night, that's not likely to change. It's become a race to be second.

