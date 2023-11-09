Stuart Varney: Republican candidates race for second place behind Trump

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Republicans' "tepid" third presidential debate, arguing that, instead of offering clarity on issues like abortion or taking on Trump, the candidates looked like weak and ineffective "RINOS."

STUART VARNEY: Last night's debate will be remembered for Nikki Haley calling Vivek Ramaswamy "scum" and Ramaswamy calling Haley, "Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels."

It could have been so much more.

The candidates could have offered some clarity on abortion.

In this week's elections, Democrats seized on that issue and won big.

Republicans for 50 years have opposed abortion, but now that it's no longer a "right," they don't know what to do.

A 6-week ban? A 15-week ban? A total ban?

DeSantis talked about the need for a "culture of life."

Haley said it's crucial to be "honest" with the public. Still no clarity.

The candidates could have taken on Trump, but the discussion was tepid, it was lukewarm.

Besides Chris Christie, who bases his campaign on opposing Trump, the other candidates walked away from sharp-edged attacks, except on each other.

Trump wasn't there. He was a few miles down the road holding his own rally.

He said the Republican establishment should stop wasting time and resources, pushing weak and ineffective "RINOS."

The point is that Trump gets more support than all five candidates combined.

After last night, that's not likely to change. It's become a race to be second.

