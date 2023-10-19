Stuart Varney: Rashida Tlaib is pushing Hamas lies in the United States Congress

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital blast, arguing that some members of the United States Congress are deliberately flaming public opinion to wage an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas campaign.

STUART VARNEY: Tonight, the president addresses the nation.

He will outline the support we will give to Israel.

He leads a divided party. Not all Democrats are on board with his Israel policies.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tearfully said this:

"President Biden, not all America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that. We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing a vast majority, and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this, but all of you, you need to know, I swear to god. You are on the right side of history."

Rashida, despite the evidence, speaks as if the Israelis attacked the Gaza hospital.

She is pushing Hamas lies in the United States Congress.

Senator Bernie Sanders calls the Israeli siege of Gaza a "war crime."

The Squad is behind the "ceasefire" and "deescalate" banner, always pushing for a Hamas victory.

Rarely acknowledging the despicable surprise massacre that Hamas inflicted on Israeli civilians on October 7th.

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Democrat Party.

Where does this leave Jewish voters who traditionally support Democrat candidates?

Where does this leave the president?

He's reportedly going to ask Congress for a $10 billion aid package for Israel.

Any opposition from Democrats will not look good.

The worst thing here is that the left is deliberately inflaming public opinion.

They are waging an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas campaign.

The Arab world is taking its cue from members of the United States Congress. That is outrageous.

