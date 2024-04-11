Stuart Varney: President Biden refuses to address reality

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned whether President Biden is capable of dealing with inflation and rising prices as he continues to push his potential trillion dollar green agenda.

STUART VARNEY: The president refuses to address reality.

Reality is inconvenient. It is politically damaging. He avoids it.

BIDEN CLAIMS INFLATION WAS ‘SKYROCKETING’ WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE, DESPITE DATA SHOWING OPPOSITE

Inflation has not been beaten, prices are rising, and what does the president say?

Well, it's better than it was. Not good enough.

You can't turn a blind eye to our biggest economic problem, certainly not in an election year.

But the president does nothing. He blames inflation on price gouging by businesses.

BIDEN BLAME GAME CONTINUES AS INFLATION SOARS

That's a blatantly political response that makes no economic sense.

Worse, Biden's plan for the future, which he refuses to change, will add to inflationary pressures.

A trillion dollars, maybe more, to be spent on going green.

Expensive EVs, expensive and unreliable renewable energy and wildly expensive electricity.

Wait, there's more. Inflation raises interest rates, and that means mortgage rates.

We already have a housing affordability crisis, and what do we get from the president?

FED SLASHING RATES AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY WOULD JUST SUPERFICIALLY BOOST US WALLETS: EXPERTS

A prediction that the Fed will lower interest rates to help him out. Unreal!

I have to ask if he is capable of addressing reality, publicly. He's not.

At his press conference with Japan's prime minister, he used notes to answer pre-selected questions.

He was confused as to who he should call on, even though he had been told what to do.

Later, he got inflation completely wrong, saying inflation was skyrocketing when he took office.

ENERGY PRICES SOAR AS BIDEN PURSUES GREEN AGENDA

That's just not true.

Maybe we should be happy that he can't address reality, because when he does, he's a national embarrassment.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE