Stuart Varney: Imagine migrant 'non-citizen cops' arresting lifelong American residents

Democrats dream of a migrant voting block, Varney says

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whats behind Democrats push to allow millions of illegal immigrants to settle and work in the U.S.

Stuart Varney: Imagine migrant non-citizen cops arresting lifelong American residents

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whats behind Democrats push to allow millions of illegal immigrants to settle and work in the U.S.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed what's behind Democrats' plan to slowly integrate millions of illegal immigrants into society, warning that the left dreams of solidifying a voting block that will ensure election victories for years to come.

STUART VARNEY: It's early morning in New York City. I'm being driven to a medical appointment.

NYC MIGRANT HOUSING CRISIS THREATENS RETURN TO WORK PUSH

There's a group of people in the middle of the street, acting up and taking drugs.

My driver is angry. He says they are migrants living in a nearby hotel. 

NYC migrant bus

A bus from Texas carrying migrants arrives in New York City. (Getty Images)

He says, "If I was doing that, I'd be arrested." "What's happening to our country."

It does make you think.

NYC CONSIDERS HOUSING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS OVER SUMMER

Now we find that in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to allow non-citizens to become police officers. 

Doesn't sound like much, but it's the camel's nose that has crept under the tent. 

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., reacts to Mayor Eric Adams suggesting New Yorkers house illegal migrants in private residences and churches on Varney & Co. video

Eric Adams outrageous migrant plan incentivizes illegal immigration: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., reacts to Mayor Eric Adams suggesting New Yorkers house illegal migrants in private residences and churches on Varney & Co.

Migrants could become non-citizen cops. Imagine a migrant in a police uniform, carrying a gun, who could arrest American citizens. 

Someone who is here illegally could detain a lifelong resident.

MORE NYC MIGRANTS IN CITY SHELTERS THAN HOMELESS FOR FIRST TIME EVER: ‘TIPPING POINT’

I'm reading between the lines here, but it seems to me that the Democrats have a plan to allow entry to millions of people, who will settle, work, and eventually vote. 

Migrant hotel

Hundreds of migrants are seen sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Monday July 31, 2023.  (Getty Images)

That's what is behind this. The Democrats dream of a voting block that will ensure election victories in years to come. 

It's started already. Municipalities in California, Maryland, and Vermont allow non-citizens to vote.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS IT'S ‘ANTI-AMERICAN’ NOT TO ALLOW 84,000M MIGRANTS TO LEGALLY WORK

The migration of millions from Central America to North America is already well underway.

Now comes their gradual integration. They are here. They are staying. They will work and, eventually, they will vote.

