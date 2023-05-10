NYC migrant housing crisis threatens return to work push

New York City is mulling a response to the migrant crisis overwhelming the city government’s services that could imperil the push to bring more workers back to offices.

Although it’s thousands of miles away from the southern border, New York City has become a popular destination for migrants who have been apprehended attempting to enter the U.S. in search of asylum. The influx of migrants has outpaced the city’s ability to provide housing for them, and the crisis is likely to worsen as the Biden administration is set to end the Title 42 public health order this week.

The policy allowed for the expulsion of migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but anticipation about it coming to an end has resulted in over 10,000 migrants being apprehended at the southern border both Monday and Tuesday this week – the highest single-day totals on record.

FOX Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino reported Wednesday that one possible housing destination under consideration by New York City Mayor Eric Adams could have an impact on efforts by local businesses to get their employees back in the office five days a week:

Fabien Levy, a press secretary for Mayor Adams, told FOX Business in a statement, "While we do not discuss internal discussions, we’ve been clear that the burden of caring for asylum seekers shouldn’t fall on any one city alone. We have reached our limit of new shelters that we can open right now, and we currently have no other option but to temporarily house recent arrivals in gyms."

"This weekend alone, we received hundreds of asylum seekers every day, and with Title 42 set to be lifted this week, we expect more to arrive in our city daily," Levy continued. "We are considering a multitude of options, but, as we’ve been saying for a year, we desperately need federal and state support to manage this crisis."

The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan and is located near Grand Central Station in Midtown. It’s also just a stone’s throw away from JPMorgan Chase’s current headquarters and its new $3 billion skyscraper that will become the new corporate headquarters once construction is completed.

Last month, JPMorgan Chase ordered the company’s managing directors to return to in-person work at the office five days a week and required employees with hybrid work arrangements to meet their commitment to be in the office three days a week or face potential consequences.

As remote work became more prevalent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been outspoken about the drawbacks of remote work in the banking industry given his view that it operates best under an "apprenticeship" model that requires impromptu meetings and coaching that work best in-person.

JPMorgan Chase declined requests for comment on this story from FOX Business.

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino contributed to this article.