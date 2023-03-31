Barstool's Dave Portnoy unleashes over Trump's indictment: 'What a joke'

Barstool Sports founder and CEO Dave Portnoy did not hold back while expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Former President Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grad jury in connection with payments made to Stormy Daniels.

In a blistering tweet Thursday, Portnoy slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of Trump.

"Anybody who thinks going after Trump for [sic] paying a porn star to keep her mouth sh[u]t about an old affair is a good use of time or taxpayer dollars is a political pawn and can't be trusted to give a fair opinion on anything," Portnoy wrote.

He added, "It doesn't matter if you hate or love Trump. What a joke."

The tweet was viewed nearly 2 million times as of early Friday morning.

Manhattan DA Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

These include the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal , Fox News Digital has learned.

The exact charges are unclear because the indictment is under seal.

Trump responded to the indictment by calling it a "Political Persecution." Trump said he is innocent and accused Democrats of "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent."

Trump was last spotted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state "will not assist" in any extradition request by Bragg amid what he called "questionable circumstances."

Trump is expected to be arraigned in New York City as early as Tuesday. His attorneys have indicated that he will turn himself in.

Trump is the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges. He is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. It's unclear how the indictment will impact Trump's bid for the White House.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.