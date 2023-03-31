Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Barstool's Dave Portnoy unleashes over Trump's indictment: 'What a joke'

Portnoy wrote that anyone who would go after Trump for hush money payments is a 'political pawn' and 'can't be trusted'

Former U.S. attorney John Fishwick reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury on 'Kennedy.'

Bragg needs to tell the American people why he brought charges against Trump: John Fishwick

Former U.S. attorney John Fishwick reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury on 'Kennedy.'

Barstool Sports founder and CEO Dave Portnoy did not hold back while expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump's indictment. 

Former President Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grad jury in connection with payments made to Stormy Daniels.

In a blistering tweet Thursday, Portnoy slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of Trump.

"Anybody who thinks going after Trump for [sic] paying a porn star to keep her mouth sh[u]t about an old affair is a good use of time or taxpayer dollars is a political pawn and can't be trusted to give a fair opinion on anything," Portnoy wrote.

TRUMP INDICTMENT: LIVE UPDATES

Dave Portnoy at basketball game

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy lashed out on Twitter, calling the indictment of former President Donald Trump 'a joke." (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He added, "It doesn't matter if you hate or love Trump. What a joke."

The tweet was viewed nearly 2 million times as of early Friday morning.

Manhattan DA Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election. 

These include the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The exact charges are unclear because the indictment is under seal.

STUART VARNEY: 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WON'T BE PRETTY, BUT IT WILL BE ENTERTAINING

Donald Trump speaking

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation, possibly for hush money payments.  (AP / AP Newsroom)

Trump responded to the indictment by calling it a "Political Persecution." Trump said he is innocent and accused Democrats of "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent."

Trump was last spotted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

MANHATTAN DA TARGETING TRUMP A HISTORIC ‘ABUSE OF PROSECUTORIAL DISCRETION’: HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state "will not assist" in any extradition request by Bragg amid what he called "questionable circumstances."

Trump is expected to be arraigned in New York City as early as Tuesday. His attorneys have indicated that he will turn himself in.

Dave Portnoy at wrestling match

Dave Portnoy said anyone going after Trump for the hush money payments "can't be trusted to give a fair opinion on anything." (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)

Trump is the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges. He is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. It's unclear how the indictment will impact Trump's bid for the White House.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report. 