Stuart Varney: Liz Truss warned Trump the deep state is waiting

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed a potential "deep state" effort to derail Donald Trump's second term, if he's re-elected, after former British Prime Minister Liz Truss warned the 45th president about the power of government bureaucrats.

STUART VARNEY: Liz Truss was Britain's prime minister. She lasted only 49 days.

Writing in today's Wall Street Journal, she says she was done in by Britain's deep state.

Her editorial is a warning to Donald Trump.

If he's re-elected, says Truss, the deep state will come after him even more fiercely than in his first term.

Truss is a conservative, and in her first days in office she introduced a growth plan. Shocking.

Britain's deep state prefers big government. They are all too often committed leftists.

Her growth plan was sabotaged.

Her warning is that the same thing will happen if Donald Trump gets a second term.

Trump wants to expand oil and gas production.

Do you think the bureaucrats at the Energy Department will go for that without a fight?

They are climate guys. How about vast subsidies for electric vehicles?

Trump's not keen, but the environmental protection agency is gung ho for anything green.

They'll keep promoting and defending the Green New Deal forever.

Tax cuts? No way. Spending cuts? Absolutely not. School choice?

Never forget what the deep state teachers' union did during the pandemic.

Then there's the Justice Department, which orchestrated the charges that keep Donald Trump tied up in court in the middle of a presidential election campaign.

They're not going to give up.

Truss' warning is a reminder that government bureaucrats on both sides of the Atlantic have real power.

They're not afraid to use it to impose their own view of the world, regardless of our elected officials.

