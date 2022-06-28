Stuart Varney: The Left has started to lose, and they're 'reeling' from it

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the multiple setbacks the left has faced in the past week, arguing they have "started to lose" following the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.

STUART VARNEY: In the last week, the left has started to lose. It’s come as quite a shock.

But the landscape has changed, and it has changed quickly.

A week ago, abortion was a "right;" now it is subject to a vote. We the people are back in charge.

A week ago in New York, you had to prove your need to carry a concealed weapon. Now you don't.

Three days ago, a high school coach who had prayed at the 50-yard line and been fired for it, was just another plaintiff seeking justice.

He took his case to the Supreme Court and won!

Looks like we might get back to freedom "of" religion rather than freedom "from" religion.

Here's another reversal: a judge struck down New York City’s plan to allow 800,000 non-citizens to vote in local elections.

That strikes at the heart of the left's plan to take over big-city elections by packing the voting rolls with non-citizens.

The left is reeling.

But just wait 'til November.

If the polls are right, and the Democrats lose the House and maybe the Senate, there will be more reversals.

A Republican Congress will not give the left its treasured tax and spending plans.

They will not be allowed to continue the carnage at the open border, and hopefully, they will not allow further attacks on American energy.