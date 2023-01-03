Stuart Varney on Kevin McCarthy speakership: Rogue Republicans seem ‘determined’ to embarrass their own party

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized GOP lawmakers who oppose Rep. Kevin McCarthy being the new House speaker, arguing the rogue Republicans seem to be "determined to embarrass their own party" as Democrats laugh.

STUART VARNEY: The House of Representatives is back in business, and the Democrats, despite losing control, are laughing.

They are laughing at the Republicans who are struggling to elect a speaker.

Without a speaker, nothing gets done. Members can't even be sworn in.

It’s a self-inflicted wound.

THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

The vast majority of Republican members want Kevin McCarthy. A handful don't want him.

McCarthy gave in to their demands, but at this point, as a vote is about to be taken, they seem determined to embarrass their own party.

Trump wants McCarthy. Jim Jordan and other conservatives want McCarthy.

It’s hard to understand the rebel's position. They can't win. They simply produce chaos and division.

This is easy to dismiss as just another round of political infighting.

But for those who want to see a robust challenge to the increasingly leftist Democrat party, it is dismaying.

NEWT GINGRICH BLASTS REPUBLICANS WHO OPPOSE KEVIN MCCARTHY AS SPEAKER: 'IT'S HIM OR CHAOS'

We are about to raise taxes on business, just as we head into recession.

We are about to spend a fortune on the border, not keeping people out, but to process millions more coming in!

How will House Republicans deal with these crises if they embarrass their own leadership?

I'll leave it with this: the front-page headline in today's New York Post: "Stop sabotaging McCarthy’s bid to be speaker."