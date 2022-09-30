Stuart Varney: Hurricane Ian the latest battleground in presidential politics

During his latest "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the political impact of Hurricane Ian on President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, arguing the storm is the "latest battleground in presidential politics."

STUART VARNEY: The political maneuvering around Hurricane Ian, speaks volumes about presidential politics.

With this storm, it’s Governor DeSantis vs. President Biden.

When the governor flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, he was going right after the president's open border policy.

It was a deliberate poke in the eye to put DeSantis on the national map. And it worked.

The border became a national issue, and the president looked bad.

HURRICANE IAN CONTINUES CRAWL TOWARD CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA; OFFICIALS CONFIRM 10 STORM-RELATED DEATHS

Then came Ian. Governor DeSantis jumped on it. He was out front way before the storm hit. He took charge. He knows Ian is a test of his executive talent.

Just like migrant flights and the border, Florida’s devastating hurricane puts DeSantis on the national stage.

He's the stand-out Republican.

The president wants to be the stand-out Democrat, so he's entered the hurricane management business.

DEMOCRATS BLAMING CLIMATE CHANGE FOR HURRICANE IAN AT ODDS WITH SCIENCE, EXPERTS SAY

Visiting FEMA, he urged Floridians to "obey all the warnings," and he's promised generous financial help.

He's planted his flag on DeSantis' home turf.

And why not? In the past, a president's response to a storm has had a big impact on his presidency.

Remember George Bush and Katrina.

Ian is just the latest battleground in presidential politics.