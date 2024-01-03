Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Education
Published

Stuart Varney: Harvard's Claudine Gay's resignation marks a turning point for identity politics

Harvard is the most prominent example of the Biden administration's DEI failure, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay following her criticized response to campus antisemitism and plagiarism accusations. video

Stuart Varney: Claudine Gays resignation marks a turning point for identity politics

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay following her criticized response to campus antisemitism and plagiarism accusations.

During his "My Take" Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed what the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay means for the Biden administration's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) movement and identity politics going forward.

STUART VARNEY: What is a university all about?

Surely it's the search for truth, the exchange of ideas, and the pursuit of excellence. 

HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY RESIGNS: READ HER FULL LETTER

A university should be an academic meritocracy, compete to be the best in your field. 

Harvard Campus

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Sadly, that's not what universities are all about in America today.

The mess at Harvard is the most prominent example.

Claudine Gay became president after the shortest search period in Harvard's history. 

BILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER AND HARVARD ALUM REACTS TO CLAUDINE GAY'S RESIGNATION 

She had never written a book. She had published only 11 articles in 26 years.

But she's female, Black, and a supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

That's what Harvard wanted, not an academic meritocracy. 

close
The Federalist writer Evita Duffy and Miss Teen Crypto Randi Hipper join Making Money to discuss the lack of moral authority on college campuses. video

Harvard's Claudine Gay can thank DEI for her failures: Evita Duffy

The Federalist writer Evita Duffy and Miss Teen Crypto Randi Hipper join Making Money to discuss the lack of moral authority on college campuses.

No, a race, gender, and sexuality-based intellectual straight-jacket. 

DEI determines who gets into a college, who teaches, and what they teach. 

All backed up by progressive students and faculty who have no time for any opinion other than theirs.

HARVARD EARLY DECISION APPLICATION FALL SHARPLEY AMID ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY

Claudine Gay's appointment as president of Harvard just six months ago, marked the high point of progressive control.

She had reached the pinnacle. Her resignation marks a turning point, not just for DEI, but for identity politics too. 

It failed at Harvard, and it failed in the Biden administration.

close
Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz says that Ivy League schools ‘discovered free speech’ on Oct. 7 when it could be used against Jews instead of other groups on ‘Kudlow.’   video

DEI efforts are ‘destroying’ institutions like Harvard: Alan Dershowitz

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz says that Ivy League schools ‘discovered free speech’ on Oct. 7 when it could be used against Jews instead of other groups on ‘Kudlow.’  

One last point. The writing was on the wall before Claudine Gay came along.

In 2006, the eminent economist Larry Summers was Harvard's president. He ran right into the progressive mob.

HARVARD PRESIDENT'S HANDLING OF ANTISEMITISM COST SCHOOL MORE THAN $1 BILLION: ACKMAN

He made the mistake of suggesting that women might lack an intrinsic aptitude for math and science.

Free speech does not extend to that. Soon after, he was forced to resign.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE