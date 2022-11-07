Stuart Varney: Democrats 'resorted to fearmongering' days before midterms

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Democrats' fearmongering days before the midterms, arguing last-minute scare tactics won't work according to the latest polls.

STUART VARNEY: In the days right before the election, the Democrats have resorted to fearmongering.

They've lost on inflation, crime, the border and energy, so at the last minute, they suggest we are all in danger. From what?

Those wicked Republicans of course. And don't forget Donald Trump.

Former President Obama says if the GOP wins, our "true democracy", as he calls it, will go away. He doesn't spell out exactly how this will happen, but he's warning about censoring the books you can read, and reporters and "dissidents" being locked up!

Where did that come from?

The man who opened the door to Joe Biden’s presidency, James Clyburn, says "democracy will be ending" if the Democrats lose.

Hillary Clinton says the Republicans "are going after democracy," posing real threats to our country.

The president says the future of our democracy is at stake.

It’s desperation.

To frame the election in such over-the-top language is a form of extremism in and of itself.

The bottom line here is that the Democrats know they are losing on the issues that affect our everyday lives.

The polls suggest scare tactics at the last minute won't work.