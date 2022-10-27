Inflation driving Hispanic, Black voters to GOP as Americans postpone vacations, eat out less: poll
61% of Americans eating out less, according to USA Today and Suffolk University poll
Inflation and skyrocketing costs of living are nudging minority voters toward the Republican Party, new polling data shows.
Forty percent of likely Hispanic voters would choose the Republican candidate in a generic ballot, according to a survey from USA Today and Suffolk University. And 21% of Black voters are leaning Republican, the poll found.
Half of all Americans say they are postponing vacations, and 61% say they are eating out less, according to the poll. Those numbers are even higher among Hispanics, 35% of whom voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis.
Trump carried 8% of the Black vote in 2020, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis.
The Biden administration's inability to bring down inflation has been a key issue pushing traditionally left-leaning demographics rightward.
Republican congressional candidates lead on a generic ballot with 49%, compared to Democratic congressional candidates' 45%, according to the USA Today poll.
The results are noticeably different from the July edition of the same poll, where Democrats led with 44% to Republicans' 40%.
The poll showed that President Biden's job approval rating sits at approximately 44%, while 53% disapprove of how he has performed in office.
This figure is up from July, when the president was maintaining a 39% approval rating, compared to a 56% disapproval rating.
The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters via landline and cellphone. The poll was conducted Oct. 19-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1% percentage points.