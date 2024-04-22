Stuart Varney: Democrats have run New York City into the ground

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called out Democrats over former President Donald Trump's New York criminal case and Sen. Chuck Schumer's silence over anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

STUART VARNEY: There are two events of national significance taking place in New York City today.

Neither makes New York look good.

TRUMP TRIAL: OPENING ARGUMENTS TO BEGIN AS TRUMP FLOUTS GAG ORDER, ATTORNEY PREVIEWS DEFENSE

At the courthouse, opening statements are due in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

This is a political trial, deliberately timed to keep Trump away from the campaign.

They've gagged him. They threaten to put him in prison for speaking out.

They want a conviction before the election.

TRUMP'S HUSH MONEY TRIAL IS A ‘SHOW’ PUT ON BY DEMOCRATS

It's hard to believe that judicial persecution like this is taking place in an American courtroom, but it is, and it is in a New York courtroom.

Across town, we have Columbia University. All classes will be virtual today. Yes, that’s right.

The college cannot guarantee the safety of its 4,700 Jewish students.

Anti-Israel demonstrators have taken over the campus. It's come to this.

Jewish students, chased by mobs, chanting antisemitic slogans. Shades of Germany in the 1930s.

You have to ask where is New York Sen. Chuck Schumer?

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN DEMANDS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ‘RESTORE ORDER AND SAFETY’ AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

The highest ranking elected Jewish official in the land. He is a Democrat.

At this point, he has not condemned the gross antisemitism at Columbia, which, by the way, is spreading across the city.

If this were White mobs, chasing down Blacks or Muslims, you know the National Guard would be out in force, and every politician would be demanding action.

But with Jews, in New York, it is apparently different.

If Donald Trump were a Democrat, you know he would not be sitting in a New York courtroom fighting political persecution.

Democrats run New York. They've run it into the ground.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE