Stuart Varney: Democrats must persuade Biden to step aside

In his latest "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "alarm bells" going off around Biden's ability to be re-elected, explaining the calls for him to step aside - even from Democrats - are mounting.

STUART VARNEY: Saturday morning, The New York Times releases a bombshell poll: Biden loses to Trump in five of six battleground states.



He's losing support among young people, Blacks and Hispanics. His coalition is fractured. His re-election chances are slim and none.

By Saturday afternoon, things had gotten worse: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib released a video about Gaza. It ended with this, in bold letters: "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people."



The President, accused of genocide by a member of his own party.

The alarm bells are ringing.



Politics is all about putting forward a candidate who can win. When you know your guy isn't going to win, you change the candidate: [Barack] Obama's senior advisor, David Axelrod wants him to step aside.



Obama himself has suddenly reappeared: is Michelle going to be the Democrats' savior?

The problem is that Democrats can't fire the president. They must persuade him to step aside. The pressure is intense.



The New York Times: "Joe Biden is in trouble," The Wall Street Journal: "A five-alarm Biden re-election fire."

A little history: In 1968, President [Lyndon] Johnson performed badly in the New Hampshire Democrat primary. 30 days later, on national TV, he dropped out of the race. He knew he couldn't win.

That's where the Democrats are today. They know the Biden-Harris team can't win. And they have very little time to get them out.

They also know that if the President is incapacitated in any way, we will have President Harris...