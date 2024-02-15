Stuart Varney: Democrats have little choice but to support Biden

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Democrats rallying around Joe Biden after special counsel Robert Hur sparked another debate over his age and memory, arguing the left has no choice but to support the president unless there's a "dramatic event."

STUART VARNEY: It is one week since special counsel Robert Hur described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

There was an immediate political firestorm.

Republicans and some Democrats called for the president to step aside.

Well, he hasn't stepped aside and shows no sign of doing so.

He's digging in and gathering some support.

Our own Hillary Vaughn asked Democrats if the president is fit to serve. Here's what they said:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.): "President Biden is absolutely fit. Providing fantastic leadership and has a history of being one of the best public servants this country has ever had. I'm very proud of him."

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.): "There's no doubt that the president is mentally fit for office."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.): "He's sharp, he's fit, and he's always answering questions."

Rep. Andre Carson (D-Calif): "I think President Biden has proven himself to have a strong memory."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.): "The only person's mental health that I'm concerned about is Donald Trump's."

Separately, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insists Biden is "one of the most successful presidents in modern American history."

They are circling the wagons. No surprise.

The president is doing his bit. No cognitive test at his medical exam.

No release of the transcripts of the interviews with Robert Hur where the memory loss was reportedly severe.

One week in, and Biden, at this point, is weathering the storm.

The Democrats have little choice but to support him.

Biden won't step aside voluntarily.

Using the 25th Amendment to get him out is not going to work.

Waiting until the convention in August is surely leaving it too late.

It is a stalemate. Which means, Biden remains the candidate.

Unless, of course, there is a dramatic event, where the president is incapacitated.

That means President Kamala Harris.

