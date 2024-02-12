Stuart Varney: It's time to explain to Biden he cannot serve a second term

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to a special counsel report questioning Biden's mental ability to do his job, arguing the vast majority of voters and some members of the Democrat Party believe the president cannot serve a second term.

STUART VARNEY: What a weekend of furious political activity as the Democrats respond to the report questioning the president's mental ability to do his job.

It started badly.

Karine Jean-Pierre made a hash of explaining Biden's memory loss.

On Saturday morning it got worse.

Maureen Dowd of The New York Times bluntly told the president to stop denying his weakness.

On the same day, another Times columnist wrote that it was not a question of if Biden should step aside, but when.

That is the New York Times, the bible of the Democratic Party.

On the Sunday talk shows, the Democrats rolled out their defense.

Sen. Chris Coons and Jen Psaki both blamed the media for piling on about the president's age.

Then came the president's lawyer, who says the special counsel's report "went off the rails" but would not release transcripts of the president's 5 hours of interviews that had revealed his memory loss.

Oh, no. You can't see the evidence.

Then came the furor over Donald Trump's comment that if the Europeans didn't pay up for their defense.

Trump said he'd let the Russians do what they like.

Voters might approve of that, especially as Biden sends a hundred billion dollars to Ukraine.

This Monday morning, a crushing rebuke.

An ABC News poll said Biden 86% of all voters believe he is too old for a second term.

77% of Democrats say the same thing.

One thing is clear. The vast majority believe this president cannot serve a second term.

It's time someone explained it to him.

