Stuart Varney: Democrats are desperate to boost Kamala Harris' credibility

Democrats could be signaling they know Biden isn't going to be president, Varney argues

Stuart Varney: Democrats are desperate to boost Kamala Harris credibility

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Democrats are trying to pump up VP Harris public image because they know Biden is deteriorating.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Biden's recent absence from the public spotlight, arguing Democrats are trying to pump up Kamala Harris' visibility and credibility because the president's aging process is "speeding up."

STUART VARNEY: What is going on? 

The president rarely appears in public and rarely holds a news conference.

TRUMP IS BARNSTORMING WHILE BIDEN IN ‘HIDING’: VARNEY

But Vice President Harris boosts her public profile and appears before a very friendly media. 

Joe Biden Kamala Harris White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces President Joe Biden during an event in the East Room of the White House. (Getty Images)

Suddenly she's addressing all the issues. Silent Biden. Talkative Harris.

Could this be a signal from the Democrats that they know their guy will not be president for another 5 years, so they are trying to pump up the visibility and credibility of his vice president?

They've got a tough job.

VP HARRIS ADMITS SHE'S ‘SCARED AS HECK’ ABOUT A TRUMP WIN IN 2024

Appearing on "The View," Harris made a mess of it.

She blamed the Republicans for the border crisis. That's nonsense and hurts her credibility.

She said she was "scared as heck" about a Trump presidency. That's fearmongering.

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and GOP strategist Joseph Pinion react to Kamala Harris saying blue-collar workers are struggling in Bidens economy on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

Kamala Harris accidentally blurted out the truth about Bidenomics: Joseph Pinion

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari and GOP strategist Joseph Pinion react to Kamala Harris saying blue-collar workers are struggling in Bidens economy on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

She said Republicans pick on Biden's age because "they have nothing else to run on."

That's a stretch. Trump is running on his successes in his first term. 

The border, the economy, energy independence, etc.

BIDEN TOUTS COOLING INFLATION, BUT PRICES ARE UP FROM 2021

Finally, she framed the election as a split screen. 

On one side, "competence," that's Biden. On the other "chaos," that's Trump. 

I would suggest that at least some of the chaos was caused by the media, overcome with Trump hatred. 

Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada.  (Getty Images  / Getty Images)

I'm still looking for any competence shown by Biden.

Today, the president will make his first public appearance of the week. 

He's talking up Bidenomics in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

WHITE HOUSE DODGES QUESTION ABOUT BIDEN'S SUPRISE OVER $6 SMOOTHIE IN PENNSYLVANIA

If he answers any questions, it will be tightly controlled, and his aides will be especially careful about getting him on and off the stage. 

They know the aging process is speeding up. You can see his deterioration.

That's why they are desperate to boost Harris' credibility. It's not going well.

