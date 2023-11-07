Stuart Varney: Democrats can't win with a Biden-Harris ticket

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed new polling data that showed Trump leading Biden in key states, arguing the numbers show that the former president's solid base is growing and that the Democrat Party cannot win with a Biden-Harris ticket.

STUART VARNEY: One year from the election. This is political reality.

Biden's base is fracturing and shrinking. Trump's base is solid and growing.

TRUMP LEADING BIDEN IN 5 KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES AS VOTER'S CRINGE AT BIDEN'S AGE: POLL

Start with that now-infamous New York Times poll.

22% of Black voters support Trump.

He only won 8% three years ago. They are fleeing the Biden coalition.

If the vast majority of Blacks do not support Biden, he can't win.

MEDIA IN TIZZY AFTER POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADS BIDEN IN KEY STATES

Biden is losing the Hispanic vote.

In Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, he leads Trump by single digits.

Democrats usually win the Hispanic vote by 30 points.

People of color gave Biden 70% of their vote in 2020. The Times poll shows that's now down to 54%.

Young people have soured on Biden. 71% think he's just too old.

Then there's the Jewish vote, usually at least 75% going to Democrats.

JEWISH AMERICANS COULD SHOW ‘SIGNIFICANT CHANGE’ IN VOTING, SUPPORT GOP CANDIDATES IN 2024: EXPERTS

Will they vote again for a party where a significant minority sides with the Hamas terrorists?

A racial and generational coalition put Joe Biden into the Oval Office. It’s falling apart.

Trump is picking up the pieces.

Despite all the court appearances and the frenzied opposition in the media, he wins in head-to-head match-ups.

CBS News, Trump leads 51 to 48. The Messenger, 51 to 49.

DEMOCRATS KNOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET IS NOT ELECTABLE: VARNEY

This shows how solid Trump's base is, and that it is growing. The Democrats know it. They can't win with Biden-Harris.

That's why the most important political story will be how they get them out and who takes their place.

