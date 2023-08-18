Stuart Varney: Democrats know the Biden-Harris ticket is not electable

During his "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Democrats are making moves to replace an unelectable Biden-Harris ticket because the president's cognitive decline seems to be accelerating, and they know the nomination has "loser written all over it."

STUART VARNEY: I don't think Joe Biden is electable. I don't care what the polls say.

If it's a Biden-Harris ticket next year, they will lose. I don't think it will get that far.

Almost on a daily basis, Democrats maneuver to get him out before the end of the year. I've never seen anything like this.

Podcast king Joe Rogan thinks Democrats are leaking the bad news on Hunter because they see it as a way to get his dad out of the Oval Office.

Sounds like a conspiracy theory to me, but Rogan has 12 million listeners every day.

Minnesota Democrat Dean Philips has launched a very public campaign asking the president to step aside.

He says Democrats are unwilling to face the truth. That is, Biden can't win.

The Los Angeles Times floats the idea of getting Kamala Harris off the ticket, by moving her to the Senate seat now occupied by the ailing Dianne Feinstein.

That's a long shot, but it speaks volumes about the desperation the Democrats feel to change the ticket.

The president's cognitive decline seems to be speeding up and we can all see it.

He takes long vacations, calls an early lid very frequently, and sometimes just doesn't seem to be there.

More than half believe his signature "Bidenomics" has made things worse.

The Democrats are anxious because the Biden-Harris ticket has loser written all over it.

There's none so anxious as a political party heading for defeat.

Think of it this way. How many voters will go for a candidate already struggling mentally and physically?

Keep him in the White House until he's 86, with a vice president who carries an even lower approval rating.

It's not going to happen. The Biden-Harris ticket is not electable, and the Democrats know it.

