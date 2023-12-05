Stuart Varney: COP28 climate conference is descending into a farce

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber's controversial climate remarks that alarmed Al Gore and King Charles III, sending shockwaves throughout the meeting.

STUART VARNEY: COP28, the great climate confab, is descending into a farce, and it's not over yet.

First, we had Sultan Al Jaber, who is hosting the whole thing, saying there is "no science" behind phasing out fossil fuels to limit global warming.

COP28 IS NOT JUST THE SUPER BOWL OF VIRTUE SIGNALING. IT'S DOING REAL DAMAGE

Predictably, that caused an uproar.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said, "We must have a total phase-out."

Al Gore chimed in, claiming the sultan is engaged in "the most brazen conflict of interest in the history of climate negotiations," because he runs a giant oil company planning a huge expansion of oil and gas production.

King Charles III said fossil fuels threaten the existence of the planet.

IT'S TIME FOR AN 'AMERICA FIRST' CLIMATE AGENDA. HERE ARE 3 WAYS REPUBLICANS CAN WIN IN 2024

He really shouldn't be putting the monarchy into politics. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, would never have done that.

Then came the half-brother of Saudi ruler MBS. Asked about a phase-out, he said, "Absolutely not."

Yesterday, Al Jaber returned to the podium and angrily denied ever saying there's 'no science," even though he said it on tape.

They are now desperately trying to paper over their differences.

Will the final communiqué call for an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels, or accelerating efforts towards phasing out, or not mention fossil fuels at all?

It's meaningless. They are trying to paper over their failure with platitudes.

John Kerry is watching his life's work go down the tubes, but claims victory in the war on coal.

One last point:

If they can't agree on where to hold next year's COP29, by default it goes to Germany, with none other than Sultan Al Jaber as the president in charge of the whole thing. Again.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE