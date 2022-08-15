Stuart Varney: Blue states followed the CDC and paid the price

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the CDC's latest guidance for combating COVID after the agency's policies "divided" the country, arguing blue states "largely" followed the CDC and "paid the price" during his "My Take" Monday.

STUART VARNEY: The CDC seems to be admitting they got it wrong?

They have changed some COVID guidelines. They are tacitly admitting that vaccinated people can still get COVID, and if you've had it, vaccinated or not, you have some protection against serious illness.

So where does that leave all those people who were fired for refusing vaccination?

With respect to the schools, the CDC now says that students who have been exposed can stay in class.

No quarantine. They must be asymptomatic, and they have to wear a high quality mask for 10 days - but quarantine for the whole class just because one youngster has been exposed, is no longer recommended.

This is a retreat. A reversal. Instead of trying to eradicate the virus, or dramatically slow its spread, the CDC is admitting that we have to live with it.

Good. Because trying to get rid of it, had a dreadful impact.

Mask-wearing and social distancing really hurt children's socialization.

And let’s face it, for many, remote learning was a failure. The whole country was divided by COVID policy!

Red states started walking away from CDC guidelines last year. It didn't harm their economies or their schools. Florida, and Texas did just fine.

Blue states largely followed the CDC and paid the price.

Truth is, the country has moved on. The mood has changed. The anxiety level is way down. "Back-to-school" has arrived.

And "back to normal" has broken out all over.

Looking back on it, trust in our schools and trust in public health policy, has been shaken, and will be hard to restore...