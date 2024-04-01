Varney: Biden's White House seemingly has little time for Christianity

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden for designating Easter Sunday "Transgender Day of Visibility" after the White House banned religious-themed designs from its traditional Easter egg art contest.

STUART VARNEY: In about 20 minutes, the annual Easter egg roll begins at the White House.

It may be a little different this year.

The youngsters who paint the eggs are not allowed to include any religious symbols or "overtly religious themes on the eggs."

Apparently, it's not an Easter egg roll, no, it's a secular egg roll, part of the Agriculture Department's egg promotion.

Are you kidding me? OK, but it often seems like this administration has little time for Christianity.

Especially after Easter Sunday was designated as "Transgender Day of Visibility."

Easter Sunday is the most sacred day in the Christian calendar. It's the day of the Resurrection.

The reaction came in fast and furious.

Speaker Johnson on X said, "Proclaiming Easter Sunday as transgender day is outrageous and abhorrent."

Franklin Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham said, "This once again shows how little respect President Biden and his administration have for God."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem posted, "Joe Biden and his White House have made it clear that people of faith have no place in America."

Part of Biden's problem is that March 31st has been designated "Transgender Day" since 2009.

This year it fell on Easter Sunday. Biden couldn't withdraw the designation without upsetting his base.

So, he put out a statement saying in part, "Today we send a message to all transgender Americans, you are America and my entire administration and I have your back."

Donald Trump's campaign jumped on it.

He says it's just another example of the Biden administration's "years-long assault on the Christian faith."

They demanded the White House issue a formal apology to all Catholics and Christians.

No religion at the egg roll and Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.

Joe Biden could have done so much better, but he's scared of the far left, which runs the modern Democratic Party.

