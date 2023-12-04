Stuart Varney: Biden's weakness encourages America's enemies

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained how Biden's weakness on the world stage emboldens America's enemies, arguing that the U.S. might not be in a foreign policy mess with Ukraine, Israel, and now Venezuela if Trump had been re-elected president.

STUART VARNEY: Another example of Biden's weakness encouraging and emboldening our enemies.

This time it's Venezuela.

That deal Antony Blinken negotiated, where Venezuela could sell oil if they held free elections, has been broken.

The dictator Maduro promised to reinstate opposition candidates in time for elections next year.

He's reneged on that. He also promised to release political prisoners.

Forget that. 270 including 3 Americans, are still being held.

Meanwhile, close to one million Venezuelans have migrated across our southern border.

Many of them come to New York, where a "Little Caracas" has been established in Queens.

Mayor Eric Adams has cut police and school funding to pay for the migrant surge.

Think about this: A dictatorship is allowed to sell oil and bring in billions.

It exports its poor to America, where we take care of them and pay for it.

Then the dictator keeps his dictatorship going by walking away from Biden's deal.

Oh, and the world gets some of the dirtiest heavy oil anywhere on the planet. Biden's weakness did this.

Our enemies looked at the debacle in Afghanistan and concluded this president could be pushed around.

Putin invaded Ukraine. Iran attacks our troops. Hamas slaughters Israelis and Venezuela throws out Biden's deal and laughs at us.

The danger here is that weakness breeds contempt, which in turn breeds more aggression.

Like him or not, would we be in this foreign policy mess, if Donald Trump were still president?

