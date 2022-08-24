Stuart Varney: Biden's student loan handout is not going down well

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney castigated Biden's anticipated student loan handout, arguing the $300 billion "give-away" is inflationary and was conveniently granted before an election to buy votes during his "My Take" Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: A week ago, the president returned to Washington for a few hours, to sign the Inflation Reduction Act.

Today he comes back from vacation to announce a student loan forgiveness program. He'll be back in Delaware this weekend.

The plan reportedly forgives $10,000 worth of college debt for those making under $125,000 a year. And the moratorium on loan payments will be extended for a couple of months.

This is not going down well. The Left is disappointed. They want much more relief than $10,000 bucks.

The NAACP is disappointed. A statement says: "This is not how you treat Black voters who gave 90% support to Democrats."

The Wall Street Journal says debt relief is inflationary. $10,000 worth of forgiveness costs $300 billion this year! It's like more stimulus!

People who have paid off their loans are not happy. Where's the relief?

My heart goes out to those youngsters who are financially struggling. But another give-away is not the answer.

It's a $300 billion relief program conveniently granted right before an election. Otherwise, known as vote buying!

