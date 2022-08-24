Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Varney and Co

Stuart Varney: Biden's student loan handout is not going down well

The 'Varney & Co.' host says Biden is buying votes with $300 billion handout before midterm elections

close
'Varney & Co.' host argues the president's $300 billion handout before midterm elections is 'vote buying.' video

Stuart Varney: Biden's student loan handout has disappointed the Left

'Varney & Co.' host argues the president's $300 billion handout before midterm elections is 'vote buying.'

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney castigated Biden's anticipated student loan handout, arguing the $300 billion "give-away" is inflationary and was conveniently granted before an election to buy votes during his "My Take" Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: A week ago, the president returned to Washington for a few hours, to sign the Inflation Reduction Act

Today he comes back from vacation to announce a student loan forgiveness program. He'll be back in Delaware this weekend. 

The plan reportedly forgives $10,000 worth of college debt for those making under $125,000 a year. And the moratorium on loan payments will be extended for a couple of months.

This is not going down well. The Left is disappointed. They want much more relief than $10,000 bucks.

STUDENT LOAN DEAL COULD COST $900B AND FAVOR TOP EARNERS, ANALYSIS SHOWS

The NAACP is disappointed. A statement says: "This is not how you treat Black voters who gave 90% support to Democrats."

The Wall Street Journal says debt relief is inflationary. $10,000 worth of forgiveness costs $300 billion this year! It's like more stimulus!

Stuart Varney during My Take

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's expected student loan handout during his "My Take" (Fox News)

People who have paid off their loans are not happy. Where's the relief?

My heart goes out to those youngsters who are financially struggling. But another give-away is not the answer.

It's a $300 billion relief program conveniently granted right before an election. Otherwise, known as vote buying!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS