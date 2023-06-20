Stuart Varney: Biden's San Francisco money grab takes nerve

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden's trip to San Francisco to "collect campaign cash" from California donors and tout his climate efforts, arguing the president should be addressing Bay Area homelessness, violent crime, and the fentanyl crisis.

STUART VARNEY: The president and first lady will be in San Francisco today.

Addressing homelessness? Fentanyl? Or maybe violent crime? No.

SAN FRANCISCO LOSES ANOTHER DOWNTOWN BUSINESS AS CITY'S TROUBLES MOUNT

They are raising money, and campaigning for another term. There will be obligatory speeches on climate, infrastructure, and those wicked MAGA Republicans, but the presidential motorcades will avoid the hellscape San Francisco has become.

Takes nerve, doesn't it? Your policies help ruin the city, but you just drop in to take the money and run.

This program has taken the lead covering San Francisco. Lauren took our cameras downtown to show the frightening impact of fentanyl.

BUSINESS OWNER ABNADONS ‘LAWLESS’ SAN FRANCISCO, CALLS OUT ‘HORRIFIC CITY LEADERSHIP: ’WE'RE FED UP'

We've listed the countless companies, stores, and hotels that have moved out. I've said frequently the city is close to economic and cultural collapse.

We've seen this before. The president walks away from failure. He doesn't go to the open border to see the migrant surge.

He visits New York but doesn't see the thousands of migrants camped in the street or in over 100 hotels. If he does address a problem, he blames Trump.

SAN FRANCISCO MALL OWNER HANDS PROPERTY BACK TO BANK AS EXODUS CONTINUES

I feel strongly about San Francisco because that's where I got my start in television. It was always crazy liberal, but scenically beautiful and safe.

Now it's been ruined. An embarrassment to the state, and an embarrassment for a president who drops in to collect some campaign cash. Why not?

In the 2020 campaign Californians gave Biden $305 million. The most from any one state. It's a well he has to go back to, even if he won't do a thing to fix the mess.

