Stuart Varney: Biden's energy policy has been 'dead wrong' from day one

During his latest "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses President Biden's "dead wrong" energy policies impacting the Democrats ahead of the midterms, arguing the president is about to learn a lesson.

STUART VARNEY: From day one, the president got energy policy dead wrong.

It’s costing the Democrats a lot of votes, and maybe control of Congress in next week's elections.

Gas prices matter!

For two years, we've been warning that if you deliberately cut the supply of fossil fuels, energy prices will go straight up.

Now that this has happened, the president is furious.

He is angrily demanding that the "excess profits" of oil companies, be taxed away.

He thinks big oil should use profits to invest in more production! What? He's spent two years talking about driving oil companies out of business.

Now, he's got lower production, but wants more. What a mess.

This all goes back to climate change. Joe Biden wants to be the climate president. He believes climate poses an existential threat to the planet. And an assault on America’s energy industry is therefore justified.

But those green policies are now producing much higher energy prices, right before the elections.

President Obama said voters really don't like high gas prices.

President Biden is about to learn that lesson.